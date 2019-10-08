Two associations get over P1.5M assistance from DOLE-7

CEBU CITY—Senior citizens were among the beneficiaries of the P1.598 million financial assistance given to two associations by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in Central Visayas.

Salome Siaton, DOLE-7 director, said that the SUBASPA Multi-Purpose Cooperative based in Suba Panas, Barangay Subabasbas, Lapu-Lapu City has received P900,000 livelihood assistance.

The SUBASPA Multi-Purpose Cooperative would use the funds for its egg-laying chicken and quail project, says a DOLE-7 press statement.

“With the financial assistance given to them, beneficiaries each targeted to augment their income by P12,000 per year or about 70 percent of the project’s net profit per month,” Siaton said.

The direct beneficiaries from the SUBASPA Multi-Purpose Cooperative include 10 senior citizens.

Funding was downloaded to the cooperative being DOLE-7 Accredited Co-partner (ACP). The cooperative is in-charge of the canvassing and procurement of the jigs, materials, and equipment required so the project would become operational.

DOLE-7 also required SUBASPA to make ensue the liquidation of the financial assistance, said Siaton.

Another beneficiary of the DOLE’s livelihood program is the Buot Livelihood Association, Inc. (BULAI) of the mountain barangay of Buot in Cebu City.

BULAI received close to P600,000 for its Rags for Profits, a community livelihood project for women and farmers. The project will benefit about sixty-four-member association, which has eight senior citizens among its members.

According to Tri-City Field Office (TCFO) chief Emmanuel Ferrer, each target beneficiary was expected to increase their income by at least P6,000 based on the net income of their project per month.

“Of course, monitoring and close supervision on how the projects are being implemented is necessary to help beneficiaries achieve the objectives of their respective projects,” said Ferrer.

Activities implemented under the DOLE Integrated Livelihood and Emergency Employment Program (DILEEP) should be viable, marketable, environment-friendly and prioritizes the use of local or indigenous resources. / dcb