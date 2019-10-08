Labella to allow Councilors to get vehicles, hire consultants next year

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Irregardless of their political affiliations, members of Cebu City’s legislative department are set to get a consultant and city-issued service vehicle next year.

Mayor Edgardo Labella said that the allocation for the purpose will be included in P8 billion 2020 budget that he will be asking for.

“I am going to allow them all to hire consultants. All of them, no discrimination because I want them to work smoothly. Unlike the previous administration who only gave consultants to his allies,” Labella made the announcement in his press conference this morning, October 8.

Labella said that Vice Mayor Michael Rama will be allowed to hire a maximum of two consultants while the 18 councilors will be getting one consultant each.

Council members will also be given the prerogative to avail of a city-issued service vehicle. These vehicles will be purchased and maintained by the city government.

“If they do desire, they will be issued brand new vehicles. I even asked them what they want. If I may suggest, it must be a four by four pick up truck so they can go up to the mountain barangays and serve our constituents,” said Labella.

An option is for them to continue to receive the P70, 000 monthly transportation allowance that they had been getting from City Hall since their assumption to office in July, he said.

Labella said that the hiring of consultants and the assignment of service vehicles were his means of showing the executive department’s support for legislators. He hopes that his support will help members of the legislative department to craft “better” ordinances that will benefit the Cebuanos.

Opposition councilors, especially those who expressed their opposition to the planned Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, were not allowed to hire the service of consultants during the administration of former mayor Tmas Osmeña.

Labella, who served as Osmeña’s vice mayor, said he will not allow the same discrimination during his administration to avoid unnecessary conflict between the executive and legislative departments.

Discrimination, he said, was also contrary to his vision of having an inclusive government. / dcb