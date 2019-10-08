Activist-tour guide Carlos Celdran passes away

MANILA, Philippines — Activist and known tour guide Carlos Celdran passed away, his wife confirmed Tuesday.

In loving memory of Carlos P. Celdran, 1972-2019. As the family is making arrangements to bring him home, no details can be announced yet. Only that he passed from natural causes. Posted by Tesa Celdran on Monday, October 7, 2019

In a Facebook post, Celdran’s wife Tesa said that his family is making arrangements to bring him home.

Tesa added that while no details can be announced yet, she said that her husband died from “natural causes.”

Celdran, 46, came to prominence in 2013 for interrupting a Mass at the Manila Cathedral.

The tour guide, who was dressed as National Hero Jose Rizal, staged a protest against priests and bishops who were interfering with the passage of the Reproductive Health Bill. /jpv