Labella orders investigation of alleged child maltreatment inside Operation Second Chance

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Edgardo Labella has ordered an investigation on allegations of child maltreatment inside the city-owned Operation Second Chance in Barangay Kalunasan.

Labella made this pronouncement after the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) reported that two of 11 children in conflict with the law (CICL), who escaped the facility last October 4 but later returned, alleged that they experienced maltreatment in the center.

Police did not reveal the type of maltreatment the children allegedly experienced.

It was also not stated who maltreated the children.

Labella said he will look into the status of the center to check on these allegations and find out how the facility’s management can be apprehended.

Police Colonel Gemma Vinluan, head of CCPO, said they will investigate these allegations.

“We will coordinate with the DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development) and its management to check on this,” said Vinluan in a text message to CDN Digital.

CDN Digital tried to reach Ambrocio Ybones, director of Operation Second Chance, but he could not be reached as of press time.

In previous statements, Vinluan said the rescued children expressed that they need better food in the center.

They also requested for fast food, specifically fried chicken and spaghetti.

Labella said he will fulfill the request of the residents of Operation Second Chance.

He also promised to visit the place and meet the children.

During his visit, Labella said he will bring with him the requested fried chicken and spaghetti.

“I will visit the place. I want to see what kind of food the children are getting, how they are treated, and why some escaped,” he said.

Labella also plans to add more security personnel in the facility.

This in on top of the 10 guards who were posted in the area last Monday, October 7, 2019. / celr