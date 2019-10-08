As they enter Cesafi’s 2nd round, Cortes tells Green Lancers to ‘keep your cool’, focus on game plan

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Although the defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers dropped one of their six games in the first round of the College division of the 19th Cesafi men’s basketball tournament, head coach Gary Cortes said he is still satisfied with the team’s performance.

“Of course with the 5-1 and the no.1 finish in the first round, I’m quite satisfied with the team’s performance and hopefully we can maintain the momentum until the second round and the semifinals and hopefully we can reach to the finals and defend our title,” said Cortes.

The UV Green Lancers is gunning for their fourth straight collegiate title under Cortes and 14th all in all since the league started in 2000.

The 5-1 win-loss record allowed the UV Green Lancers to finish at the top spot going into the second round.

UV’s only loss was inflicted by the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, 72-64, last September 15.

According to Cortes, his players were still settling to their roles in the first round.

“My assessment of the team’s performance in the first round is that we’re still in the process of getting to know our roles for the team and hopefully by the second round we can achieve what necessary adjustments for the defense and the offense,” added Cortes.

For Cortes, his players should avoid getting provoked and keep their cool at all times especially that it is normal for opponents to rile up each other so they will not be able to focus on their game plan.

He added that this is something that his players was not able to do especially in their game against the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers which resulted to the ejection of two of his players—Gileant Delator and Jiersel Tarrosa who were assessed with technical fouls and unsportsmanlike behavior.

Despite that, Cortes is happy that his players’ passion to win is still intact.

“Then the good thing is the determination and the heart of the champion is still there,” said Cortes.

The Green Lancers is ready to make any adjustments necessary for them to make it to the top 4 and is ready for an intense second round.

“Basically we know every team for the Cesafi right now, every team we face, of course we make some adjustments with our offense and defense and where we can get an advantage and of course the weaknesses of the opponent,” said Cortes. / dcb