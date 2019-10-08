Man shot dead in Lapu-Lapu City

By: Norman Mendoza October 09,2019 - 06:30 AM

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A man was shot dead by an unidentified assailant on board a motorcycle in Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu city a few minutes past 10 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8.

The victim was identified as Admer Seroy, 29, a resident of Barangay Punta Engaño in Lapu-Lapu City.

Police are still investigating the incident. / celr