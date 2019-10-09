Cebu ranks 2nd in Asia’s best islands list

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu, along with the rest of the Visayas Islands, was hailed as the second best island in Asia, according to the 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards of the prestigious luxury and travel magazine, Condé Nast Traveler.

Cebu followed Boracay Island, which topped the list as the number one best island in Asia.

“Located in the center of the Philippines, Cebu draws nearly 2 million travelers annually for its pristine beaches and diving off the island’s northern coast,” the description reads.

“Spanish and Roman Catholic influences permeate Cebu City; Basilica Minore del Santo Nino houses a small statue of Christ that was presented by Ferdinand Magellan,” the magazine further writes.

Badian town’s Kawasan Falls was mentioned under the island description.

It was described as a “swimming hole and series of three waterfalls near Cebu’s southwest coast” that is a popular among local and foreign tourists.

In third place is Penang, Malaysia which is renowned as one of the best cities in the world for street food. George Town, its capital city, is a world heritage site under the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Palawan is listed in fourth place for Puerto Princesa’s Subterranean River and El Nido’s blue lagoon.

In fifth place is Bali, Indonesia, which is a growing destination even among Filipino travelers.

Siargao, which is known as the surfing capital of the Philippines, did not make it to the 2019 list despite ranking as the best island in Asia in 2018.

In 2018, Cebu did not make it to the Best Islands in Asia list.

The 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards is the 32nd annual survey of Condé Nast Travel.

A total of 600,000 registered voters weighed in their decisions from April to July 2019. / dcb