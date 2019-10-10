Jpark Island Resort supports programs of King Sejong Institute in Cebu

A rapid growth on hotel, flight, travel and dining services for Korean tourists have been very visible, but there continues to be a severe shortage of fluent Korean speakers in these industries which entails an ever growing demand for Korean language education as well as opportunities to learn Korean culture.

With the global vision to introduce Korean language and culture, King Sejong Institute, Cebu has developed customized lectures, programs, and textbooks that meet the different demands and needs of people from every social stratum. King Sejong Institute, Cebu started its operations in 2014 with 12 Korean courses and now provides a total of 26 courses on a wider range of subjects.

With an increasing demand of foreigners to experience Korean culture, King Sejong Institute, Cebu designed this cultural experience not only to educate them on Korean language with the proper educational system, but also to strengthen the role of sharing Korean culture as well.

Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Mactan, Cebu alongside with King Sejong Institute, Cebu believes that with these Korean cultural classes, tourists and foreigners get to increase their understanding on Korean cultures widely; and businesses get to nurture human resources.

Flordelis Ymbong, an employee of Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Mactan, Cebu, had the opportunity to enrol in Sejong Institute’s

Korean Culture Class. “I feel very privileged to have taken this class as this helped me in my work as a Sales Manager handling the Korean Market. I am also directly reporting to my Korean Director for almost 7 years. I got to learn some of the basic Korean language, gestures and greetings from my boss. However, when I joined the training, I got to deepen my understanding on how Koreans are and how rich their culture is. I learned to appreciate and respect every minute detail of their history. I also apply the things I’ve learned when talking to my boss and especially to our Korean partners; and what’s more rewarding is that our guests get to appreciate our effort in speaking even the most basic Korean words.”

The 8-day training composed of learning the basic verbs, common Korean dishes, places, giving out directions, do’s & dont’s when handling Korean guests, daily living conversations and a lot more.

Sejong Culture Academy is the standard Korean cultural course of King Sejong Institute, Cebu which educates any interested individual on Korea’s historical background; and provides hands-on experience on Korean culture designed for locals.

