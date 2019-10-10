Cebu City DMDP wins National Best Public Employment Service Office

CEBU CITY—The Cebu City Department of Manpower Development and Placement (DMDP) has been adjudged as this year’s National Best Public Employment Service Office (PESO).

According to a press statement from the Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7), Cebu City DMDP or PESO-Cebu City, along with PESO-Olongapo City and PESO-Valenzuela City, was one of the national winners in a triple tie under the Highly Urbanized City category.

The awarding for the 2019 Search for National Best PESO Awarding Ceremonies was held Wednesday night, October 9, 2019, during the ongoing 2019 National PESO Congress held at the SMC Convention Center, Bacolod City, Negros Occidental.

For the second time, PESO-Cebu City became a national Best PESO.

The first time was in 2016 during the 2016 National PESO Congress hosted by Cebu Province.

As a national awardee, PESO-Cebu City received a trophy and P100,000.00 cash prize.

“We were hopeful that for this year, at least one of Region-7’s contenders to the national search would take home the most prestigious award. And PESO-Cebu City making it as one of the National Best PESOs definitely made us very proud,” said DOLE-7 regional director Salome Siaton.

Siaton headed the team from Region-7 who received the award on behalf of PESO-Cebu City’s then PESO manager Fidel Magno.

All PESOs bagging awards this year underwent extensive and tedious screening process of their 2018 accomplishments, said Siaton, who lauded the efforts of the whole PESO-Cebu City Team, most especially Magno’s leadership.

Region-7’s other contenders to the national search included the Cebu Technological University, a nominee under the Job Placement Office Category; Dumaguete City-PESO, a nominee under the Component City Category; and PESO-Cebu Province under the 1st Class Province Category.

Another award was conferred to Region-7, the National Award for Best PESO User and Advocate of PEIS, granted to PESO-Negros Oriental under the 1st Class Province Category.

The award, recognizes the top PESO users and advocates of PhilJobnet and PESO Employment Information System (PEIS). For said award, PESO-Negros Oriental received a certificate of recognition and P70,000.00 cash prize.

The PhilJobnet is an automated job and applicant matching system which aims to fast-track jobseekers search for jobs and employers search for manpower. It can be accessed thru https://www.philjobnet.gov.ph//.

On the other hand, the PEIS is the enhanced version of the Skills Registry System, which is a database of active manpower supply containing the profiles of all persons and employers registered under the National Skills Registration Program (NSRP). This program, initiated by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), aims to maintain a continuing nationwide skills registry through its Skills Registry System (SRS) database.

The 19th National PESO Congress is spearheaded by the PESO Managers Association of the Philippines Inc., in collaboration with the Bureau of Local Employment (BLE) and the DOLE Regional Office No. VI as the host. /bmjo