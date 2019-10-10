LTO-7 to apprehend non-passenger vehicles ferrying people

CEBU CITY—“You cannot place value on the life of a person.”

This is what Victor Caindec, regional director of the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas, said when asked about the ban on the use of dump trucks and pickup-styled multicabs to ferry passengers.

Caindec stressed the need to implement the directive issued by President Rodrigo Duterte to ensure road safety for everybody.

“The law is in effect. The order is in effect,” he said.

Watch part of Caindec's explanation here:

WATCH: Land Transportation Office (LTO) executive director Romeo Vera Cruz and regional director for Central Visayas Victor Caindec explain the strict implementation of the ban on the use of dump trucks and multicabs in ferrying passengers.

Violators would be charged with reckless driving and overloading, Caindec said.

He noted that the efforts to strictly implement the ban on the use of non-passenger vehicles to ferry people started when an accident involving a government mini dump truck happened in Boljoon town, southern Cebu last July 19, 2019.

The accident resulted to the death of eight elementary school children and a 40-year-old woman.

As an offshoot of the accident, Secretary Michael Dino, Presidential Assistant for the Visayas, had directed the Department of Education in Central Visayas to prohibit the use of dump trucks as a mode of transportation for students during any school activities.

Dino’s order also covered the use of non-passenger vehicles owned by local government units (LGUs) that have been used to ferry passengers.

According to Caindec, they have started informing the LGUs although they will be sending letters to ensure that all would be aware of the ban.

LTO executive director Romeo Vera Cruz stressed that everyone have to be aware of the objective of this measure, which is ‘the safety of the people.’

Vera Cruz recalled the accident that occurred last month in Region 12 involving a dump truck resulted in the death of 21 out of 37 persons.

When these accidents occur, he noted that the blame would usually be placed on the LTO. But he stressed that ensuring road safety should be the responsibility of everybody. /bmjo