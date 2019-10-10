11,000 signatures sought to save roadside trees in Carcar, Naga

CEBU CITY, Philippines — You know that you have reached Carcar City when towering Acacia trees arch over the road adding a scenic view to your trip.

The city has been fondly known for the view of the trees that Perrelos, one of its barangays, even holds an annual Acacia festival to celebrate the beauty of the trees.

At least two online petitions addressed to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and President Rodrigo Duterte have been launched to protect these trees along with those in the roadsides in Naga City.

Milk Joy Pactores, a 25-year-old digital marketing manager based in Cebu, initiated a 10,000-signatures petition through petitiontime.com to call on the DENR to stop the cutting of the trees.

“Let us not sacrifice Earth’s lungs for our human convenience. We might not feel the effect now but our future generation surely will. Save the trees!” Pactores wrote in the petition.

In an interview via Facebook Messenger, Pactores said she wanted to raise awareness among Cebuanos and in hopes to save the trees.

“I’ve always loved nature, Miss. Mao ni gitudlo sa akoang ginikanan nga tanang gibuhat sa Ginoo importante. I also hike and trek and mas ma-appreciate nato ang kalibutan once makita nato daghang kahoy sa peak. We’re a mere part of this Earth,” the 25-year-old native of Misamis Occidental told CDN Digital.

While the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) earlier explained that the trees needed to be cut for road safety and widening projects, Pactores said humans should learn to adjust since people have the ability to move, unlike trees.

“Kita, mga tawo, gi-bless ta sa Ginoo to be mobile. Ang mga kahoy dili. Kinsa man ang mas naay ability mo-adjust, ang kahoy nga stationary or kitang tawo nga makalihok?” Pactores said.

(We are blessed with the ability to be mobile, unlike trees. Who should have the ability to adjust then, the stationary trees or us, mobile humans?)

Pactores said humans could find better ways to avoid road danger than cutting down the century-old trees.

Pactores’ petition was launched on Wednesday night, October 9, and had already gathered 3,391 supporters as of 7 p.m. or in 22 hours.

A separate petition in Change.org initiated by “Tingog Kinaiyahan,” also said: “If one cannot see the trees while driving as we have done so all our lives down south then maybe one is not fit to drive.”

Tingog Kinaiyahan also pointed out the heritage and cultural value of the trees to the cities of Carcar and Naga as reasons why they shouldn’t be “slaughtered.”

“The trees South of Cebu are part of our Culture and Heritage as a Cebuano aside from the Environmental Protection they give the inhabitants of the island,” their petition read.

“Naga and Carcar will not be the same without those trees nor will the future of our children. Philippines is ranked MOST VULNERABLE in this Climate Crisis.”

Tingog Kinaiyahan’s petition which was launched 12 noon Thursday, October 10, had already gathered 546 signatures. It targets 1,000 signatures./dbs