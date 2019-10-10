USC overcomes USPF in fight-marred Cesafi collegiate basketball game

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors prevailed in overtime, 76-72, over the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers in a Cesafi collegiate game that was marred by a fracas with just 2.5 seconds left in the overtime on Thursday, October 10, 2019.

The fracas resulted to the ejection of USC’s Kenneth Jove Brillo and Froilan Mangubat Jr., and USPF’s Mc Steven Ursal.

According to the referees, Ursal threw a punch at Brillo, who retaliated with two punches before he was pulled back by Mangubat.

Mangubat was ejected for allegedly entering the court during the altercation.

Joshua Magic Marata’s clutch trey tied the game in regulation at 63-all and forced an overtime.

Marata shot two more treys in the five-minute extension, the first of which once again tied the game at 66-all with three minutes left in the ballgame.

Marata eventually finished with 17 points.

Justine Jules Langres top-scored for the Warriors for the second time after he finished with 29 points, 13 of which he made in the third quarter.

USC improved its win-loss record to 5-3 while USPF dropped to 3-5, losing its last three games.

BOXSCORES:

USC Warriors (76) – Langres 29, Marata 17, Managor 15, Mangubat 8, Trangia 4, Ranuco 2.

USPF Panthers (72) – Swint 19, Mendez 13, Ursal 10, Chavez 9, Maglasang 4, Cauba 2, Langahin 2, Paralinghug 2, Sarahina 2, Colina 1. /bmjo