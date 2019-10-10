Coconut water: The natural sports drink
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Stay hydrated with this miracle drink from the tree of life!
Packaged coconut water is now sold in supermarkets and grocery stores but nothing beats the fresh juice straight from the fruit itself.
READ: Coconut water’s monetary and medical benefits
Coconut water is scientifically known to have rich concentrations of vitamins, minerals and electrolytes.
Juice from young coconut is naturally sweet and helps prevent kidney stones and reduce blood pressure.
Coconut water is scientifically known to have rich concentrations of vitamins, minerals and electrolytes.
It is definitely a natural sports drink!
Coconuts are sold at the T. Padilla Public Market in Cebu City at P30 per nut. / celr
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.