Coconut water: The natural sports drink

By: Raul Tabanao October 11,2019 - 06:31 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Stay hydrated with this miracle drink from the tree of life!

Packaged coconut water is now sold in supermarkets and grocery stores but nothing beats the fresh juice straight from the fruit itself.

Coconut water is scientifically known to have rich concentrations of vitamins, minerals and electrolytes.

Juice from young coconut is naturally sweet and helps prevent kidney stones and reduce blood pressure.

It is definitely a natural sports drink!

Coconuts are sold at the T. Padilla Public Market in Cebu City at P30 per nut. / celr