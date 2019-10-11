Cebu City Mayor wants coffee shops serving liquor to minors closed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella issued a warning to coffee shops serving liquor to minors.

The mayor said they should stop doing so or else they “may never be able to serve anything again.”

This was his statement following reports that the four minors who were seen in a viral video molesting a unconcious female student were served liquor in a coffee shop located near a university.

The mayor said he wants an investigation on the incident to find out the particular coffee shops serving liquor to minors.

He ordered the Cebu City Legal Office to conduct the investigation and ask these coffee shops to explain why they serve alcoholic drinks.

The mayor assured the investigation will go through a proper process.

If the coffee shops are proven to have served liquor to minors, Labella said they will immediately be closed down and the city will file charges against them. However, mayor did not specify the said what charges will be filed as it will depend on the investigations.

“This is one of the things they have to look into, because in our city, we have ordinance that states liquor cannot be served for anyone below 21 years of age. All the more for minors,” said the mayor.

Labella also urged the public to report any coffee shop or bar that sells liquor to minors so they can be apprehended. /bmjo