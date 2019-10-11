Radisson Blu Cebu Offers Birthday Delights at Feria

Birthdays are made even more special as Radisson Blu Cebu treats celebrants to exclusive specials at Feria, the deluxe hotel’s signature all-day dining restaurant.

Offering a delicious medley of Chinese, Japanese, Filipino, Indian and Mediterranean cuisines, Feria also treats celebrants to lunch or dinner buffet anytime within their birth month, plus a cake platter for sharing. Celebrants are eligible for these perks when accompanied by at least two (2) paying diners.

Larger groups of 12 to 40 guests will also enjoy an exclusive dining experience with a themed table setup, a single-tiered cake, and complimentary use of Feria’s private room.

This birthday celebration special includes free-flowing drinks of iced tea, chilled juices, and soda.

For inquiries and table reservations, please call (032) 402 9900 or email [email protected]