Tanod shot dead by three armed men in Negros Oriental town

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental — Three armed men killed a barangay tanod (village watchman) outside the victim’s house in Sitio Naubo, Barangay Mantiquil, Siaton Town around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019.

However, the shooting incident was only reported on Friday morning, October 11, to the Siaton Police Station.

Police Lieutenant Rodolfo Narvas, officer-in-charge (OIC) of the Siaton Police Station, identified the victim as Logie Agustin, also a member of the Lupon ng Tagapamayapa of Barangay Mantiquil, a mountain Barangay located around 25 kilometers from the police station.

Austin was shot dead by three unidentified men armed with M16 Armalite rifles.

Based on the initial investigation, Narvas said the three suspects stormed the house of the victim, looking for the handheld radio issued to the victim by the barangay as a member of the Lupon.

Agustin told the suspects that the handheld radio was left at the barangay hall.

The suspects then searched the house of the victim but they could not find the radio.

The suspects then brought Agustin outside the house where their “leader” was waiting.

Narvas said a burst of gunfire was heard when the three suspects and the victim were 10 meters away from the house.

The gunmen shot the victim several times which led to his immediate death.

Nine empty shells from an M16 rifle and a slug was recovered from the crime scene.

Narvas said that the shooting of Agustin was witnessed by the “leader” of the group.

He said no resident in the barangay could identify the three armed men and their leader. /dbs