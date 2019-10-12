Here’s why high school friends are the best

CEBU CITY, Philippines— High school is one of the most memorable parts of one’s life.

In high school you get to meet and keep a lot of people and learnings. It’s then that you start building yourself and start planning what you would want to become in the future.

In high school, it is when you also find the real gems in the form of your friends.

Friends in high school are the best because they get to see you grow.

Let’s go back to memory lane and remember why our high school friends are the best friends we have to cherish forever.

They know you — from your awkward stage to your glow-up stage, they saw you mature through time. So these friends of yours will always have something funny to talk about that would remind you how fun it was back then, and how you guys matured over the course of time.

You built each other up — they knew how much you wanted to be somebody way before the world took notice of your developed skills. They were the once who first believed in you by cheering you on in every dance presentation or classroom debate. It is no surprise that they will always be there to support you because they knew you come from the ground up.

They know your family and vice versa — these friends are the type of friends who are confident to just barge into your homes and act like they are part of your family. Your family trusts you when you say you will go out with this group because they know who to call if you keep missing the calls of your mom or dad.

A fair share of dramas and fight — remember all the open forums you did back in the days because of just one petty reason? Well, little did you know that it will make your bond stronger than ever. It is when you know how to manage your friends’ feelings and get to know each other a little deeper than before.

They are true — they will never be afraid to tell you how ugly or how boastful you have become and will really anchor you back to reality. They will do it in ways they know would work for you and for your group. They will be your number one supporter, but they will also be your number one critic.

High school life taught us to just trust the flow of life, that eventually life will lead us to our own treasures who are our friends.

So, go ahead and message your high school friends, let them know that you appreciate them, and that you miss all the little chitchats you guys did before. /dbs