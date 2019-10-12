LLCPO strengthens coordination with barangays  vs motorcycle-riding criminals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Amid the rising number of Lapu-lapu City residents getting killed by unidentified motorcycle-riding gunmen, Police Colonel Clarito Baja, Lapu-lapu City Police Office (LLCPO) chief, said they will work with barangay officials for a closer coordination in ensuring the safety of their communities.

Baja said he will meet with with village leaders and barangay tanods (village watchmen) next week to address these crimes, coming in the heels of the death of Indian national Gagandeep Singh, 27, on Friday, October 11, 2019. Singh was the second person this week to have been killed by gunmen on board a motorcycle.

Read more: Cops eyeing business angle as motive in killing of Indian national in Lapu-Lapu

Baja told CDN Digital on Saturday, October 12, that he has made initial talks with some of the officials last week about his plan to reorient the tanods about their crime-prevention role in their respective barangays.

According to Baja, he would propose to the barangay officials for a 24/7 foot patrol of barangay tanods instead of just doing it at night, since crime incidents no longer happen at night.

For a faster progress in the investigation of crime incidents, especially in verifying the identity of the victim and the suspect, Baja said he would also suggest that the barangays profile all newcomers in their area, as this would make it easier to trace the background of these strangers who might be involved in crimes.

Village officials or the residents can also report directly to the police the presence of newcomers in their communities, Baja added.

Aside from these plans, Baja said he has directed the police station heads in the city to conduct intensive mobile patrols and set up checkpoints in their jurisdiction.

Teams from the city police’s mobile patrol group were also deployed in areas where crime incidents are usually high ,such as in Barangays Basak and Marigondon.

The police outposts at the two bridges linking mainland Cebu to Mactan Island were also tasked to be on alert as these areas have been identified as the points of exit for those motorcycle-riding gunmen, said Baja. /elb