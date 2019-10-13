Mariano orders province-wide manhunt vs Pacolaga

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) has expanded its manhunt operation against former Police Master Sergeant Lowelle “Boyet” Pacolaga to already include police units outside of Mactan Island.

Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, CPPO chief, said they already coordinated with police offices in the cities of Mandaue, Cebu and Talisay in case Pacologa is now hiding in any of these Metro Cebu cities.

Mariano said that he has also alerted the different police stations in the province to help in their search for the rogue cop.

“(We sought their assistance) if ever maliligaw sa kanila,” he said.

Read More: Rogue cop, who escaped bloody Cordova bust, still at large

Mariano said they continue to look for Pacolaga since the shootout with police authorities in Purok Kumpang, Barangay Bangbang, Cordova town on October 9.

Pacolaga, who eluded arrest, has been in hiding since.

Mariano said that Pacolaga no longer went home to his residence in Barangay Bangbang.

Read More: 2 dead, two nabbed in Cordova drug bust; two others, one a rogue cop, hunted

Mariano said that policemen in Cordova town and Lapu-Lapu City continue their checkpoints to make sure that Pacolaga is unable to leave Mactan Island.

But in case he already did, Mariano said they are expanding their manhunt operation against the rogue cop to already include the rest of Cebu province.

Pacolaga was formerly assigned at the City Intelligence Branch of Lapu-lapu City Police Office (CIB-LLCPO) before he went on absence without leave (AWOL) in 2016 because of his alleged involvement in the illegal drugs trade.

The rogue cop is said to be one of the main sources of shabu in Cebu province and has since been considered a high value target by CPPO. / dcb