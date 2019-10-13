HLURB to build township for Cebu Capitol, other government employees in Busay

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Housing and Land Use Regulatory Board (HLURB) is set to undertake a socialized housing project for Capitol and other government employees in a 17-hectare Cebu province-owned property in the hills of Barangay Busay, Cebu City.

The housing project will be constructed in a township model. This means that along with the houses will be commercial spaces where residents may avail of their necessities.

“The Cebu Provincial Government has also embarked on a partnership with the Housing and Land Regulatory Board to develop Capitol’s 17-hectare property in Barangay Busay to provide housing to provincial government employees and other qualified beneficiaries,” Garcia revealed during her report on her first 100 days in office on Saturday evening, October 12.

Garcia said a memorandum of understanding between Capitol and HLURB has been signed on October 7, 2019.

Under the MOU, HLURB will shoulder the entire construction and land development cost of the project.

Since the lot belongs to the provincial government, its employees will be the first priority for the housing project.

Each of the housing units will have a floor area of 32 square meters, with the biggest lot area measuring 100 sq. m., according to Sugbo News, the provincial government’s official information portal.

Sugbo News reported that HLURB is expected to start the development before 2019 ends.

HLURB Commissioner Melzar P. Galicia, who represented the board in the MOU signing, was quoted by Sugbo News as saying that the project that development the project side as a township will provide greater convenience to the housing project’s beneficiaries.

For Garcia, a township “will make it more convenient for homeowners to shop for food and goods at the vicinity. This will save them from traffic woes,” Sugbo News reported.

Typical floor area for the units will be 32 square meters with the biggest lot area at 100 square meters, it added./elb