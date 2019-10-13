LOOK: Heart Evangelista becomes Audrey Hepburn for Chiz Escudero’s 50th birthday

Heart Evangelista turned into a spitting image of the legendary actress and fashion icon Audrey Hepburn during Chiz Escudero’s 50th birthday last Thursday, Oct. 10.

Evangelista donned the classic sunglasses, earrings, black dress and gloves of Holly Golightly, Hepburn’s character in the 1961 film “Breakfast At Tiffany’s”. She completed the look with the hairstyle and silver accessories similar to Hepburn’s in the film, as seen in her Instagram post on Friday, Oct. 11.

“All about Audrey,” Evangelista said.

Meanwhile, Escudero’s sister, Dette Quirante, opted to channel another fashion icon — the late Jackie Kennedy, wife of another legend, United States President John F. Kennedy. Quirante sported a light-blue dress and white gloves, similar to the outfits the former First Lady used to wear.

“Audrey and Jackie,” Evangelista said.

Following the celebration’s throwback theme, Escudero sported a black leather jacket on top of a white shirt and blue jeans, reminiscent of the style in the 1950s.

“Fifty never looked so good,” Evangelista said.

Evangelista and Escudero have been married since February 2015. JB