Halad Inasal Festival : Bringing back ‘best lechon’ brand to Talisay

TALISAY CITY, Cebu — With the emergence of other towns taking pride of lechon (roasted pig), Talisay City is taking steps to reclaim the title of having the “best lechon” in Cebu.

On Sunday, October 13, the city held its annual Halad Inasal Festival, which is one of the highlights in their celebration of the feast day of their patroness, Santa Teresa de Avila.

Mikki Aznar, the city’s tourism officer, said the celebration of the Halad Inasal Festival is one way for them to make people associate the city to lechon or inasal.

“The taste, dili na man na ma-question. Pinakalami man gyud ang lechon sa Talisay. Ang amoa lang nga makahibalo ang mga tawo pod nga basta lechon, Talisay gyud na,” Aznar said in an interview in the sidelines of the festival’s ritual showdown at the Talisay City Central Elementary School.

(When it comes to the taste, it cannot be contested that Talisay has the best lechon. We just want emphasize to the people that whenever you think of lechon, it should be the one from Talisay.)

Nine contingents from four high schools and five elementary schools participated in this year’s Halad Inasal Festival street dancing and ritual showdown competition.

The street dancing kicked off from the Talisay City Hall at around 3 p.m. as the contingents danced their way to TCCES in Barangay Poblacion.

Talisay City National High School won the Best in Ritual Showdown in the secondary school division while Camp 4 Elementary School won the award in the elementary division.

The 66-dancer, 280-propsmen team of TCNHS also dominated the street dancing category against the other eight contingents from both elementary and high school divisions.

Here is the complete list of winners for the Halad Inasal Festival

Best in Ritual Showdown

(Elementary)

1st: Camp 4 Elementary School

2nd: Vicenta Manreal Elementary School

3rd: Lagtang Elementary School

4th: Maghaway Elementary School

5th: Jaclupan Elementary School

(Secondary)

1st: Talisay City National High School

2nd: San Roque National High School

3rd: Lawaan National high School

4th: Bulacao National High School

Best in Street Dancing

1st: Talisay National High School

2nd: Bulacao National High School

3rd: Vicenta Manreal Elementary School

Best in Costume

Elementary – Lagtang Elementary School

Secondary – Talisay City National High School