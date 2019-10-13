Undermanned Warriors pull off upset against Green Lancers

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Despite figuring in a fracas and missing two players, the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors remained unfazed and even dealt defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers their second loss with a 71-62 decision in a Cesafi men’s basketball game on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Cebu Coliseum.

Joshua Magic Marata had a great role in USC’s win as he sparked the Warriors’ offense with his three-point shots and finished with 27 points, sinking seven from beyond the arc.

USC, which was missing Kenneth Brillo and Froilan Mangubat Jr. as they were serving their one game suspensions, improved their win-loss record to 6-3.

UV, on the other hand, now has two losses for a 6-2 record but still leads the tournament at the top spot.

Raul “Jancork” Cabahug led the Green Lancers with 10 points. /bmjo