Gamboa appointed as office-in-charge of PNP

MANILA, Philippines — Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa, deputy chief for administration of the Philippine National Police (PNP), was appointed on Monday as officer-in-charge of the police force as Gen. Oscar Albayalde relinquished his post as PNP chief.

The appointment was made through a simple turn-over rite between Gamboa and Albayalde, which was presided by Interior Secretary Eduardo Año.

Gamboa is a mistah (classmate) of Albayalde at the Philippine Military Academy Sinagtala Class of 1986.

Albayalde’s decision to go on non-duty status comes weeks before his retirement on November 8, after he had been implicated in the questionable anti-drug operation in Pampanga in 2013 when he was its provincial police director. /je