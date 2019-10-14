Gamboa appointed as office-in-charge of PNP
MANILA, Philippines — Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa, deputy chief for administration of the Philippine National Police (PNP), was appointed on Monday as officer-in-charge of the police force as Gen. Oscar Albayalde relinquished his post as PNP chief.
The appointment was made through a simple turn-over rite between Gamboa and Albayalde, which was presided by Interior Secretary Eduardo Año.
Gamboa is a mistah (classmate) of Albayalde at the Philippine Military Academy Sinagtala Class of 1986.
Albayalde’s decision to go on non-duty status comes weeks before his retirement on November 8, after he had been implicated in the questionable anti-drug operation in Pampanga in 2013 when he was its provincial police director. /je
