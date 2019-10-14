Labella bares schedule of release of medicines, cash aid to senior citizens, PWDs

CEBU CITY–The Cebu City government has set a schedule for the release of medicines as well as the financial assistance for senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella said they will start the distribution of medicine on Tuesday, October 15 through the Office of Senior Citizens’ Affairs.

However, those who would like to avail of the free medicine have to present a doctor’s prescription to ensure that they would receive the correct medicine, Labella said during the press conference held today, Monday.

The mayor also said the financial assistance for senior citizens will be distributed this coming Saturday, October 19.

On the other hand, the financial assistance for PWDs will be given next Saturday, October 26, Labella added.

According to the mayor, there were requests from some senior citizens to release the financial assistance in bulk.

However, he explained that many senior citizens also need to have it distributed monthly.

But Labella said they would be studying the possibility of distributing the financial assistance for the months of November and December on the first week of December./