USJ-R Baby Jaguars holds on to top spot, trouncing SMS Boystown, USC-BED

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars opened the second round of elimination by holding on to the top spot in the secondary division of the 19th Cesafi men’s football tournament held at the Cebu City Sports Center.

USJ-R won both their games held over the weekend to pad their hold of the top spot to 15 points on a 5-1-0 win-loss-draw record.

USJ-R opened the second round with a 3-1 outsmarting of Sisters of Mary School (SMS) Boystown, Saturday, October 13, 2019, then a 1-0 edging of the University of San Carlos Basic Education (USC-BED) on Sunday, October 13, 2019.

Against SMS Boystown, Christian Agot opened USJ-R’s scoring with an early goal with just three minutes into the match.

This was followed by Louis Manlosa in the 33rd minute then sealed by Dustin Drey Ramirez with his goal in the 47th minute.

SMS prevented a shutout courtesy of Kim Catedral in the 83rd minute.

USJ-R’s lone goal against USC-BED was scored by James Lim with just seven minutes into their match.

Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves is not far off at the second spot after also winning both their matches over the weekend.

The Greywolves has 13 points on a 4-1-1 card.

They opened their second round campaign by streaking past USC-BED, 2-1, on Saturday, then a 3-0 blanking of nemesis Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) on Sunday.

Josh Asignar played a huge role in DBTC’s successful weekend as he scored the brace against USC-BED then a hat-trick against Ateneo.

Asignar scored in the 21st and 90th minutes for DBTC’s win against USC-BED.

Christopher Diola scored the lone goal for USC-BED in the 19th minute.

While Asignar’s hat-trick against Ateneo was taken in the 19th, 22nd and 84th minutes of the match.

USC-BED is at current third spot with seven points equivalent to a 2-3-1 card, defending champion Ateneo stays at the fourth spot as it hasn’t added to its six points on a 2-3-0 record and SMS Boystown is at the last spot as it continues to vie for points with its 0-5-0 card./elb