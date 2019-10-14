USC tracksters sweep Cesafi collegiate titles

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors athletics team made history after clinching the overall title of the men’s division for the first time in the history of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) athletics competition.

The Cesafi athletics competition, held for two weekends, culminated on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Cebu City Sports Center.

The Warriors also defended the women’s overall title for the seventh time, making this year’s Cesafi season also the first time that USC took the titles in both men’s and women’s divisions.

The USC men’s team finished with 12 gold medals, six silver and three bronzes while the women ended up with six gold medals, nine silvers and four bronzes.

Finishing second and third in both divisions were the University of Cebu (UC) and University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF).

Read: USC woodpushers dominate Cesafi chess

In the secondary division, the Sisters of Mary School (SMS) Bosytown took the boys title while UC and USC ended at second and third, respectively.

UC copped the girls title, USC placed second and Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu settled for third place.

USC athletics head coach Arvin Loberanis said that he wasn’t expecting they would end up taking the men’s and women’s titles since most of his wards are rookies.

“Actually 90 percent of my athletes are first year college (students). We started training last June during our summer, so it’s about five months now,” said Loberanis.

Among the USC rookies who finished with gold medals were John Loyd Osorio, who topped the 400-meter and 800m; John Dave Puno, who ruled the 100m and 200m; Stephen Pekit Pekit, who reigned in long jump, triple jump and high jump; Ambrocio Cuieco, who topped the javelin throw; and Andy Tugao, who ruled the

10k, 5k and 3k steeplechase.

Other medalists in the men’s side were Ron Borres, who finished with a bronze in the 5k walk; Renato Dizon, who bagged silver in the 100m; Christian Estella, who clinched silver in the 200m and 400m; Charlie Cadeliña, who bagged silver in the 800m and bronze in the 1,500m; -Gerald Jaron, who had a silver in the 1,500m; Simon Tauto, who bagged bronze in the 110 hurdle and Ron Borres and Raffy Lugay who finished with a bronze each in the 5k walk.

USC also dominated in the relays with a gold in the 4×400 and 4×100. Manning the 4×400 team were Jaron, Cadelina, Estella, and Osorio while Estella and Osorio were joined by Puno and Dizon in the 4×100.

The newbies in the women’s team who bagged medals were Shine Cardona, who bagged gold in the 400m and a silver in the 100m and 200m; Shiena Kate Responso, who clinched silver in the 400m and 400m hurdles; Art Joy Torregosa, who finished with a silver in the 800m and a bronze in the 1,500m; Junterlyn Barte, who had a silver in triple jump; Rhea May Ayuda, who also fished a silver in high jump; and Jinky Bajan, who bagged gold in the 3k walk.

Other women medalists were Melody Perez, who had a gold in 5k and 3k; Jan Allyson Pajantoy, who bagged a gold in shot put; Geniecel Saballa, who bagged gold in 1,500m; and Jelly May Paderes, who had a silver in javelin throw and 100m.

Reponso, Cardona, Perez and Saballa also towed USC to silver finishes in the 4×400 and 4×100 relays. /bmjo