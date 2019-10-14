New Talisay police chief assumes office, vows to continue war against drugs in the city 

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The new police chief of the Talisay City police has vowed to continue the war against drugs in the city.

Police Major Gerard Pelare, who is the head of the Provincial Investigation and Detective Management Branch of the Cebu Provincial Police Office, has assumed as the new Talisay City chief on Monday afternoon (October 14).

Pelare replaced Police Major Orlando Carag Jr., who had been the Talisay City Police chief since July 5, 2019.

Carag in an interview with reporters said that he had been appointed as a staff member of Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas, who is the new National Capital Region Police Office director.

Pelare, for his part, said he would continue the programs against illegal drugs from his two predecessors.

He was referring to Carag and Lieutenant Colonel Marlu Conag, whom Carag replaced as Talisay City Police Chief.

“Dugangan lang siguro nato og new approaches that would involve the community,” said Pelare.

(Maybe we will just add new approach that would involve the community.)

Pelare said he was confident they would be able to conduct more anti-illegal drug follow-up operations that had been the programs of his two predecessors’ monitoring.

He said he would also be observing the productivity of their sub-station in Barangay Tangke, and if there would be a need to deploy more men to strengthen police force in the area, he would fill that need also./dbs