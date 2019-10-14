Ramos public market to serve as temporary site for Cebu City College

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The Cebu City government will be renovating the Ramos public market to serve as the temporary location for the Cebu City College.

This was revealed by Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella during a press conference Monday, October 14, 2019.

The mayor said they have yet to determine the final location for the Cebu City College, which could either be at Barangay Lorega or at the South Road Properties.

He also stressed the need for Cebu City to have its own college.

“Cebu City, a highly urbanized city, does not have its own Cebu City College. Talisay, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu and even Consolacion, which is just a municipality, it has its own college,” Labella pointed out.

He disclosed that Commission on Higher Education (CHED) chairman Prospero de Vera has already approved of the draft proposal. CHED also committed to give subsidies for the tuition fee of the students, the mayor said.

In a statement posted on the Cebu City government’s Facebook page, Labella revealed that he had sought linkages between the city government and experts in other countries through their consulates in Cebu City.

“I have called on their help to design the courses that the college must offer to underprivileged students,” he said.

The city college will be offering four year courses such as solid waste management, flood control, traffic systems, environmental management, water systems, nutrition science, hospital administration and nursing.

It will also have two year programs such as caregiving, welding, hotel and service industry, sustainable farming and robotics.

He called on the councilors to the Cebu City councilors to set aside politics and support this proposal.

“All the Metro Manila cities have city colleges. But Cebu City does not have. It’s long overdue. I appeal to the members of the city council, to please a very objective look at this. Let us set aside partisan posturing once and for all,” the mayor said. /bmjo