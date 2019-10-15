Nico on Solenn’s pregnancy: I wasn’t aware of her strength

MANILA, Philippines – Nico Bolzico had nothing but praises for his wife, actress Solenn Heussaff, who is pregnant with their first child.

“I thought I knew Solenn but seeing her pregnant changed my whole perception of her as a woman,” Nico said of his wife in an Instagram post on Monday.

“I didn’t know she could be capable of so much love, but also, I wasn’t aware of her strength,” he went on to say.

Solenn is currently six months pregnant with the couple’s first child, a baby girl.

The couple got married in France in 2016.

Challenges

While he praised Solenn, Nico admitted that the pregnancy “wasn’t easy” for the couple.

He, however, said that with ample support and love from their families, they were able to hurdle the obstacles.

“Since I met Solenn, I always felt that she was too good for me; but, since she is pregnant, I don’t only feel she is too good for me, but I also feel like the most useless human being on earth,” Nico said.

“If the pregnancy was a band playing, Solenn would be the one directing the band and playing all the instruments while I would be one smashing the cymbals every 30 seconds,” he added.

The stronger gender

The Argentine model-businessman also gave this advice to men: “We think we are the stronger gender, but we don’t understand how wrong we are until we see them being pregnant.”

“[S]o we should be 100% there for them to make sure we make ourselves useful if/when they need us, don’t complain, don’t ask questions just do what your woman ask you to do, because you will never be able to do what she is doing for you!”

‘Batman and Robin’ couple

Bolzico ended his post by thanking his wife “for everything you do for our family every day,” adding that she is the “Batman” to his “Robin,” referring to the famous DC superhero and his trusted sidekick.

Likewise, the French-Filipina actress also had something to say about her pregnancy in her own Instagram post

“Though it is true women go through a lot of crazy changes during pregnancy, and have to be strong for the family, it wouldn’t be ‘easy’ sailing if you weren’t by my side,” Solenn said of Nico.

Happy wife

“We’ve had some really emotional days but would have never been able to step a foot out of bed if it hadn’t been for your warm embrace even if I could see you were breaking at times,” she added.

She also thanked Nico for being a “trooper” and being her “personal nurse at home for the daily prickles.”

And in response to her husband, she jokingly referred to him as being her “Catwoman” instead of “Robin.” /gsg