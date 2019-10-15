PROBE tells basilica vendors to vacate D. Jakosalem stalls

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Vendors at the Basilica del Sto. Niño will not be spared from the road clearing operations implemented by Cebu City’s Prevention, Restoration, Order, and Beautification (PROBE) team.

PROBE Chief Racquel Arce said they already gave vendors along D. Jakosalem Street, three days to voluntarily demolish their stalls and vacate their vending areas.

The three-days notice was issued on Monday, October 14, and will lapse on Wednesday, October 16. Vendors who will remain in the area on Thursday, October 17, will be faced with eviction.

The clearing operation is still part of the city government’s compliance with the Department of Interior and Local Government’s (DILG’s) order to clear all roads of obstruction, she said.

Arce said that basilica vendors can relocated to F. Gonzales Street where some downtown Cebu City vendors were also relocated.

However, Arce said that basilica vendors will still be allowed to sell using temporary stalls along D. Jaskosalem Street from Fridays to Sundays to bring them closer to the churchgoers.

A portion of D. Jakosalem Street that is located close the basilica is closed to vehicular traffic on these days to allow churchgoers to occupy the road.

Arce said they already coordinate with the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) to facilitate the road closure.

A 56-year-old vendor, who asked not to be named, said that their removal from the area was unfair. She told CDN Digital that it would already be difficult for her to sell religious items if she moves to F. Gonzales since her customers at the devotees who come to the basilica.

Still, she is left with no other choice but to heed PROBE’s order to avoid from having her religious icons confiscated.

“Wala raman unta mi nanghilabot diri. Hilabtan man pud mi,” she said.

(We were not causing troubles here. But they are still after us.)

Arce said that some of the affected vendors have been selling religious icons at the basilica in the last 40 years. But their stay in the area is not an excuse for them to be exempt from the clearing operation.

She said there was already a need for the city government to recover the sidewalks of D. Jakosalem Street. Vendors, Arce said, now occupy 80 percent of the sidewalks leaving people to already walk on the road.

“Di pasabot nga dugay na sila, sakto sila sa tan-aw sa balaod. Papahawaon gyod gihapon sila,” she said.

(It doesn’t mean that because they have been selling in the area for a long time already, they will no longer follow the law. They will still be asked to vacate the area.) / dcb