Garcia reconsiders Paglaum scholars’ appeal

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There might be a little spark of hope for the 1,810 scholars under the Paglaum scholarship program as Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia says she will reassess the fate of the students based on their academic performance.

Garcia made the move as Paglaum scholars appealed to the governor to reconsider her decision to abolish their scholarship grants.

An ordinance authored by Board Member Christopher Baricuatro of the seventh district seeks to abolish the program and replace it with a new scholarship grant called the Cebu Province Grants Intended for Tertiary Students (CPGifts).

The proposed ordinance is now pending before the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) and has passed the review of the SP’s Committee on Higher and Technical Education.

This may be tackled for second reading on Monday, October 21.

Paglaum scholars are either victims of abuses or children from poor or dysfunctional families.

They are not necessarily honor students, which is a requirement under the CPGifts.

CPGifts, according to Baricuatro, is also exclusive for incoming first year college students.

Last week, scholars trooped to the Governor’s Office in the Capitol to appeal for their grant. Garcia, however, was not able to meet them as she had an engagement in Carmen town that day.

Garcia said the Capitol committed to pay for the tuition dues of the graduating scholars.

“We have already communicated with the schools where the graduating students are enrolled to inform them that the Capitol will pay for their balance. Then, we will have to reassess and evaluate the grade average of these students,” Garcia said.

While the Paglaum scholarship program was not based on their academic performance, Garcia said the province should still not settle for “just enough.”

“Let’s do it the way it should be done because we are spending public funds and I believe we should always raise the bar. Let’s not be contented with good enough. ‘Ah pwde ra ang 75, unsaon man na ang sobra?’ It should not be good enough for Cebu and the Cebu provincial government,” Garcia said.

“A scholar, the word itself, carries the requirement of academic excellence. Lisog mn gud nang bisan kinsa ang pasudlon labi na kung naay lain consideration (We cannot just grant a scholarship to anyone),” added Garcia. / celr