Canadian national arrested for not paying hotel bill

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The good times are over for a Canadian national, who was arrested on Monday, October 14, for not paying his bills in at least five hotels in Cebu.

Tony Anderson, 42, was arrested by police after the management of Crown Regency Suites Mactan complained that the foreigner did not pay his hotel bill amounting to almost P50,000.

Gido Tabana, the hotel’s representative, said Anderson, who was bringing along his bags and personal belongings, was about to leave the hotel’s premises without settling his bill when he was stopped by the hotel’s security.

It was Erwin Clavano, security head of Crown Regency Mactan, who reported Anderson to the Hoops Dome Police Station.

Anderson is temporarily detained at the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) pending the filing of appropriate charges against him on Wednesday, October 16.

Police Patrolman Dennis Obra of LCPO said representatives from four other hotels also identified Anderson as the guest who did not pay his dues.

Obra said these hotels include Marco Polo Plaza Cebu, Golden Peak Hotel, Mezzo Hotel, Bai Hotel and Seda Ayala Center Cebu.

The suspect did not issue any statement regarding the issue.

He said he will first discuss the matter with his lawyer. / celr