No tree-cutting for a week as DPWH, DENR conduct reassessment

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The century-old trees in the cities of Carcar and Naga are temporarily safe.

This happened as the Department of Environment and Natural Resources Central Visayas (DENR-7) and Department of Public Works and Highways Central Visayas (DPWH-7) agreed to stop the cutting of the trees for one week as both agencies will conduct a “reassessment”.

The decision was reached after the two national government agencies met up with Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, Naga City Mayor Kristine Vanessa Chiong and Carcar City Mayor Mercedita Apura on Tuesday afternoon, October 15.

“We arrived at a consultative decision to have a reassessment scheduled next week. [That means] no activities until next week,” Chiong told CDN Digital.

The DENR and DPWH will reassess and inspect the trees, which are subject for cutting, along with representatives from the local government units.

Chiong said the DENR will look into the current state of the trees’ health while the DPWH will look into their project plans to decide on the trees’ fate.

On Tuesday, October 15, youth activities from Kabataan Partylist, Naga City residents and environmentalists staged a protest which called on DPWH and DENR to stop cutting the century-old trees.

