Villar still richest senator, De Lima is poorest

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Cynthia Villar remains the richest member of the Senate while Senator Leila de Lima is the poorest, their latest statement of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALN) showed.

As of June 30, 2019, Villar posted a net worth of P3,534,412,797. This is a drop of about P185.52 million as compared to her net worth of over P3.7 billion last year.

Among the four neophyte senators, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go is the poorest with a declared net worth of P15,508,370 as of June 30, 2019.

Boxing champ-turned-politician Senator Manny Pacquiao, meanwhile, is still the second richest senator with a declared net worth of P3,005,808,000.

He was followed by Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto, who posted a net worth of P555,324,479.

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri and Senator Ramong “Bong” Revilla Jr. came next with a declared net worth of P182,851,570 and P164,203,379, respectively.

Even as Go is the poorest among other first-time senators, he was the top campaign spender among the winning bets based on the statement of contributions and expenditures (SOCE) he submitted to the Commission on Elections last June.

Go, who funded his bid mostly from cash and in-kind donations, spent P161,418,299 for his campaign in the May 2019 elections.

The declared net worth of the former presidential aide was over P7.8 million higher than that of detained Senator Leila de Lima.

Below is the complete ranking of the senators based on their declared net worth:

1. Senator Cynthia Villar – P3,534,412,797 (as of June 30, 2019)

2. Senator Manny Pacquiao – P3,005,808,000 (as of December 31, 2018)

3. Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto – P555,324,479.82 (as of December 31, 2018)

4. Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri – P182,851,570.34 (as of December 31, 2019)

5. Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. – P164,203,379.38 (as of June 30, 2019)

6. Senator Sonny Angara – P139,026,597 (ss of June 30, 2019)

7. Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon – P97,726,758 (as of Dec. 31, 2018)

8. Senator Sherwin Gatchalian – P96,210,607.14 (as of Dec. 31, 2018)

9. Senator Grace Poe – P95,693,450.37 (as of June 30, 2019)

10. Senator Pia Cayetano – P82,308,227.36 (as of July 1, 2019)

11. Senator Richard Gordon – P71,285,178.56 (as of December 31, 2018)

12. Senator Vicente “Tito” Sotto III – P70,120,700.30 (as of Dec. 31, 2018)

13. Senator Lito Lapid – P69,910,000 (as of June 30, 2019)

14. Senator Francis Tolentino – P62,482,000 (as of June 30, 2019)

15. Senator Nancy Binay – P59,911,019 (as of June 30, 2019)

16. Senator Panfilo Lacson – P42,442,341 (as of Dec. 31, 2018)

17. Senator Imee Marcos – P29,970,467 (as of June 30, 2019)

18. Senator Aquilino Pimentel III – P29,934,635 (as of June 30, 2019)

19. Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa – P28,258,908 (as of June 30, 2019)

20. Senator Joel Villanueva – P26,921,555 (as of Dec. 31, 2018)

21. Sen. Francis Pangilinan – P16,695,048.17 (as of Dec. 31, 2018)

22. Senator Risa Hontiveros – P15,627,176.04 (as of Dec. 31, 2018)

23. Senator Christopher “Bong” Go – P15,508,370.82 (as of June 30, 2019)

24. Senator Leila de Lima – P7,706,392.45 (as of December 31, 2018)