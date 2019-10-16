Probe begins on work-for-sale scheme in Cebu City Hall

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The City Legal Office has begun the probe of some City Hall employees who allegedly are involved in a scheme of asking money from people in exchange for jobs at the city government.

Lawyer Rey Gealon, the city legal officer, said this is in response to the directive of Mayor Edgardo Labella to investigate the reported incidents of City Hall employees who are selling jobs to the public.

The chief lawyer said one of the employees who is said to be involved in the “work-for-sale” scheme has approached the City Legal Office to clear his name.

“He denied to have engaged in such illegal acts. In fact, (he) presented statements of former colleagues who vouched for his character,” said Gealon.

Gealon said the investigating team is hopeful to receive a verified complaint in order to “join the issues of the contesting parties and resolve this matter once and for all.”

Gealon urged the employees to come forward to either clear their names or admit their involvement.

He assured that persons found to be involved will undergo just proceedings.

Gealon reminded City Hall employees that Labella, a former Ombudsman, will not tolerate any form of corruption under his administration. / celr