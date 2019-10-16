Karencitta says she will ‘quit music’ if…

CEBU CITY, Philippines — If you’ve opened any of your social media accounts within the past 24 hours, then chances are that you’ve already seen all the hubbub surrounding “Cebuana” performer Karencitta.

The Australian-born singer-actress, who is most known for her songs such as Cebuana and Bambambam, aired out her frustrations at a radio station, where she went on a passionate rant about OPM (Original Pinoy Music) not being played enough on air.

A video posted on Karencitta’s Instagram account shows the singer saying that radio stations should start playing OPM 24 hours around the clock, or she would quit music.

Her exact lines were:

“How are we going to bring OPM on to the international scale if our own country is not playing their own music? When we’re idolizing other people’s music? I think we should play more OPM music on radio. Monday to Sunday…,24 hours on the clock. I swear, if radio stations don’t do this by tomorrow, IDK’s gonna be my last single, I quit music.”