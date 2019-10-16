Karencitta says she will ‘quit music’ if…
CEBU CITY, Philippines — If you’ve opened any of your social media accounts within the past 24 hours, then chances are that you’ve already seen all the hubbub surrounding “Cebuana” performer Karencitta.
The Australian-born singer-actress, who is most known for her songs such as Cebuana and Bambambam, aired out her frustrations at a radio station, where she went on a passionate rant about OPM (Original Pinoy Music) not being played enough on air.
A video posted on Karencitta’s Instagram account shows the singer saying that radio stations should start playing OPM 24 hours around the clock, or she would quit music.
Her exact lines were:
“How are we going to bring OPM on to the international scale if our own country is not playing their own music? When we’re idolizing other people’s music? I think we should play more OPM music on radio. Monday to Sunday…,24 hours on the clock. I swear, if radio stations don’t do this by tomorrow, IDK’s gonna be my last single, I quit music.”
Another netizen Pauline Jones agrees with Karencitta saying that “we should patronize more the OPM classics.”
But the netizen also told Karencitta, “… girl you can quit anytime if you want.”
The netizen told Karencitta to make better music and music videos.
The netizen quipped that Karencitta’s music video of Cebuano showcased other country and not Cebu or the Philippines.
“What’s it’s difference with playing foreign songs on the radio?” the same netizen said.
Another commenter under the name” Marc Quiel Pascual said Karencitta can quit music because he could not care less.
“Forcing people what kind of music they should listen to is something I’d never support. I am so turned off by this statement,” said Marc Quiel Pascual.
What are your thoughts about Karencitta’s statement? / celr
