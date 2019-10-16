How about bangus, gusô for lunch?

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Public markets, alternately called wet markets in the Philippines, are found in every town or city.

Smaller versions of these wet markets are also situated in barangays (villages) which make buying fresh fish, chicken and other meat products more convenient for families.

Liloan town’s Yati Public Market is one of those satellite markets with a few kiosks selling different seafood, seaweeds, fish, pork, chicken, fruits and vegetables. The dry goods such as rice and corn grits are sold in sari-sari stores located near kiosks selling fruits, vegetables and meat.

CDN Digital dropped by the Yati Public Market on a busy Thursday morning, October 17, and found a stall selling bangus (milkfish) at P180 per kilo and gusô (euchema) at P50 per kilo.

Milkfish is a versatile fish that can be enjoyed in different ways may it be grilled or marinated in soy sauce and vinegar with garlic. It is also good as sinigang (sour broth) or inun-unan/paksiw na isda (fish cooked in vinegar and spices).

Gusô salad, on the other hand, can be your appetizer. You can blanch gusô in boiling water before you mix it sliced tomatoes, onion and ginger. The dressing can be a mixture of vinegar, salt, black pepper and sugar. Adjust taste according to preference.

You officially have at least two dishes to make for lunch!

Enjoy!