PNP understands Duterte’s ‘utmost disappointment’ amid ‘ninja cops’ issue

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) said Thursday it understands the reported “utmost disappointment” of President Rodrigo Duterte for the police force, amid the controversy of alleged drug recycling hounding the police organization.

Quoting an insider, a media report earlier said the President expressed his deep disappointment for the PNP during a meeting with top police officials on Wednesday, as police officers are still involved in illegal drug activities even as the President had already increased their salaries in 2018.

PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said the organization views the President’s statement as a challenge to the national police force.

“Nauunawaan namin ang pagkadismaya ng Pangulo sa PNP. Bilang aming Commander-in-Chief, tinatanaw namin ang kanyang pahayag na isang hamon sa buong hanay para sa pagbabago,” he said in a text message.

(We understand the President for expressing disappointment to the PNP. As our Commander-in-Chief, we see his statement as a challenge for a change to the entire ranks.)

“Makakaasa ang ating publiko ng ating patuloy na paglilingkod, at maigting ng kampanya laban sa krimen, droga, at mga tiwaling pulis na walang puwang sa ating hanay,” he added.

(The public may rest assured that our service and campaign against criminality, drugs and rogue police officers, who does not have a place in our ranks, will continue.)

On Monday, Gen. Oscar Albayalde announced that he is stepping down as PNP chief as he sought to go on non-duty status just weeks before his mandatory retirement on November 8. Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa, PNP deputy chief for administration, has been appointed as officer-in-charge of the agency. /muf