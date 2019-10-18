In its bid to provide better and accessible health care for the community, Allegiant Regional Care Hospitals (ARC) launches two new additional services.

During its first anniversary celebration, ARC opened its Dialysis Clinic and its new Blood Bank aimed to provide accessibility towards its patients.

The Dialysis Clinic allows ARC to strengthen its kidney-care capabilities through partnering with the Cebu RTK, a distributor of hospital, laboratory, medical supplies, and instruments of multinational suppliers.

Meanwhile, due to the increasing number of Caesarean Sections and dengue patients in its first year of operation, ARC decided to put-up an annex blood bank to cater to the demand of blood not only at its facility but also through Metro Cebu.

The Level 3 DOH accredited facility can store up to 150 packs. Its Dialysis Clinic has five Fresenius dialysis machines that are ready to serve both inpatients and the Mactan Community.

According to Alex Alegrado, the hospital’s medical director, ARC acquired 4,495 Emergency Room visits and a total of 11,450 Total Physician visits in its first year of operation.

As to their expansion, ARC opened its Oncology Department last year and opened its International Medical Service Center, Dermatology Clinic, Eye Center Accidents & Emergency Department this year.

During the celebration of its first anniversary, ARC also organized a medical mission and free consultations to its neighboring communities as part of their mission to provide better health care access to the community.

Now as it braces for next year, Allegrado said that ARC is just at its first phase.

The hospital plans to utilize its 3.4-hectare property to create other services that will better serve the community.

Exciting times for ARC and we can’t wait for the better things to come as they gear for its expansion, providing more health care opportunities for the community.