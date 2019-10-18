Negros Oriental governor wants to promote arts and culture, natural resources of province

DUMAGUETE CITY—Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo wants to promote their province not only as tourism destination for diving and its beach, but also for its arts and culture, and natural resources.

“We are rich in culture and the arts. We are also rich in natural resources,” the governor said in an interview.

He urged all those from outside Negros Oriental to visit the province, where “the fun starts naturally.”

Degamo, who has identified tourism as one of his priorities, noted that the province has been enjoying an increase in tourist arrival.

Despite the presence of communist rebels, he noted that the situation was ‘manageable.’

China top tourism market

In a separate interview, Maritoni Mascardo, Negros Oriental tourism operations officer 1, said the United States used to be Negros Oriental’s top tourist market since 2002.

However, since 2015, China has overtaken the U.S., which dropped to number two, as the top tourism market in Negros Oriental, Mascardo said.

South Korea has ranked third top tourism market, she added.

Apo island remains the top destination with tourists enjoying, diving, working and swimming.

Tourists also flock to the Manjuyod Sandbar, which is dubbed the Maldives of the Philippines, Mascardo added.

The emerging attractions include the Balinsasayao Twin Lakes, Mantalip Reef in Bindoy town and the sea green turtle sanctuary in Apo Island.

“The Chinese (tourists) are enthralled with the (sea green) turtles, which are in the shallow waters. You don’t need to dive,” Mascardo added.

The Balinsasayao Twin Lakes Natural Park offers rich flora and fauna biodiversity while the Mantalip reef has many marine species, she pointed out.

According to Mascardo, they have been actively promoting the various attractions through social media and by joining trade fairs. /bmjo