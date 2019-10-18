Marjorie Barretto breaks silence on spat with Gretchen, Claudine

MANILA, Philippines – Saying that she can no longer handle the “lies” being spread by her sisters, former actress Marjorie Barretto broke her silence on the reported scuffle that happened between her and siblings Gretchen and Claudine at their father’s wake.

“There are very disturbing news going around right now. All these years, I have kept my peace and I always chose to ignore all the LIES that my sisters spread about me and my children.” Marjorie said in an Instagram post Friday.

“But nothing can get lower than this. Giving false statements to the press, and twisting stories about what really happened in my father’s wake is by far the most epic one,” she added.

When Gretchen visited the wake, it was reported that she had an altercation with Marjorie.

Gretchen also reportedly had a scuffle with another member of the Barretto clan.

A day later, it was then reported that Claudine was hospitalized due to bruises and dizziness after she and Marjorie had a scuffle of their own.

Marjorie added that her two sisters “have tried so hard over the years to destroy my name, I have nothing to lose anymore at this point.”

She also declared that she was “all for reconciliation” for the sake of her family.

“We were hoping for that all those 16 days that my Father was fighting for his life in the hospital, It would have been nice if she made her peace in the quiet of my father’s room. With no cameras.” the former actress and Caloocan City councilor said, without specifying if she was referring to Gretchen or Claudine.

She also asked the public no to fall for her her sisters’ statements.

“They are leaving out a very important detail of what really caused pain and tension in the wake.”

Marjorie also pleaded to for time to allow her and her family to grieve.

“Please hold your judgement and opinions until he is laid to rest, then WE WILL FOR THE FIRST TIME SPEAK THE WHOLE TRUTH AND NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH,” she said.

“Because when I speak the truth, my life and my children’s life will be put in danger.”

Marjorie also extended her apologies to President Rodrigo Duterte, who was reported to have witnessed the altercation between her and Gretchen.

“My apologies that your name was dragged into this. You were so kind to me. I will always be grateful.” /gsg