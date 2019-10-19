SWU Phinma Cobras back at the top with win over USPF Panthers

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Southwestern University (SWU) Phinma Cobras had to dig deep to overcome a relentless University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, 67-60, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Cebu Coliseum.

The win allowed the SWU Phinma Cobras to take back the top spot with an improved 7-2 win-loss record in the college division of the ongoing 19th Cesafi men’s basketball tournament.

The Cobras waxed hot in the first quarter and posted a six-point lead, 14-8, going into the second canto.

They, however, slowed down in the second and third quarters wherein the ballgame got tied five times including the 30-all at halftime break.

Allyn Dyll Roncal, Sir Shaquille Imperial and Red Louis Cachuela combined early in the fourth quarter to give the SWU Phinma Cobras a breathing space and with Lamine Thiam also contributing, the Cobras eventually managed to wedge a gap between them and the Panthers.

Thiam top scored for the Cobras with 21 points.

The USPF Panthers absorbed their fourth straight loss in the second round and now tote a 3-7 record. Sameen Swint led USPF with 11 points.

BOXSCORES: SWU-Phinma Cobras (67) – Thiam 21, Roncal 10, Cachuela 8, Imperial 8, Polican 7, Sanchez 6, Evardo 4, Boc 3.

USPF Panthers (60) – Swint 11, Cauba 10, Mendez 8, Chavez 7, Patalinghug 7, Maglasang 6, Colina 5, Aguilar 2, Langahin 2.