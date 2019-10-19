Waterfront Goes Pink this October

Every month of October, countries across the world unite as one in support of all those who are affected by one of the most prevalent cancer affecting women — breast cancer. And to join the rest of the world in this global movement to raise awareness and fight this disease, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino officially launched its “pink” promos for the month of October last Saturday, October 12, at the Pacific Grand Ballroom.

Kicking off the month-long breast cancer awareness campaign, Waterfront Cebu, together with iCanServe Foundation, Inc., OroChina, and ClothesforLife, hosted a charity fashion show entitled “Fields of Hope”, which featured the 2019 holiday collection of renowned designer Jun Escario. Attending guests were not only in for a night of glamour and gastronomic cuisine but they also got to help the beneficiaries of ClothesForLife, Inc. as proceeds of this event will be given to them.

In behalf of the team, Waterfront Cebu general manager Anders Hallden expressed his support to the advocacy, and even invited guests to make a difference by taking part of the different charity and corporate social responsibility activities offered throughout the hotel. He also expressed his deepest gratitude to everyone behind the successful event, especially Mary Anne Alcordo-Solomon of ICanServe Foundation, Inc. and renowned designer Jun Escario for their continuous partnership and support.

Apart from that, GM Anders also announced that Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino has prepared a line-up of pink promotions for the whole month of October. Starting on October 15 to November 15, 2019, guests may now enjoy a relaxing and purposeful staycation at the center of it all with the Pink October room promotion dubbed as “The Pink Escape” with rates that start at PHP 4,000.00/night. This promo includes an overnight accommodation with free breakfast buffet at UNO and a PHP 100.00 donation to the ICanServe Foundation per room per night.

The Lobby Lounge also offers A Pink Affair where other guests get to enjoy luscious pink pastry delights paired with their choice of tea of coffee for only PHP 440.00 nett from 2-5 PM.

In addition, as a way of their support for this great cause, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino lights up its pink tree from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. for the whole month of October. The tree, located right in front of the hotel, symbolizes life to those who have overcome the disease and hope to all those battling with breast cancer.

ICanServe Foundation, Inc., formerly known as the Information on Breast Cancer and Other Services is a non-stock, non-profit organization that advocates early breast cancer detection through breast self-examination. Its mission is to arm women with breast care health and breast cancer information so they can make informed decisions about their health. It also provides them with access to special services that will help each breast cancer survivor recover and heal more effectively.

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino is one of the well-known landmarks in the City of Cebu, and is the premier venue for events and conventions in the country. Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino is located at Salinas Drive, Lahug, Cebu City, Philippines. For more inquiries about the hotel, call (032) 232-6888 or visit Waterfront Cebu’s official Facebook, Twitter & Instagram accounts.