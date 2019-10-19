Police nab HVT drug dealer with P7.4-M shabu in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A man tagged as a high-value target (HVT) was caught with P7.4 million worth of suspected shabu in a buy-bust operation conducted by the Labangon Police Station of the Cebu City Police Office at Sitio Santo Niño, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, at around 9 p.m. today, Saturday, October 19, 2019.

Police Major Henrix Bacoleta, identified the suspect as Arnel Salapa Estor, 34, from Sitio Puntod, Barangay Alaska Mambaling, Cebu City.

According to Bancoleta, Estor was considered a big time drug dealer who had been under surveillance for about one weeks before the police caught him.

The suspect is now detained in at the Labangon police’s detention facility, said Bacoleta. /elb