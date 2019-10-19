Shabu in Cebu

Police nab HVT drug dealer with P7.4-M shabu in Cebu City

By: Alven Marie A. Timtim - CDN Digital | October 19,2019 - 10:54 PM

The Labangon Police Station of the Cebu City Police Office presents the packs of shabu estimated to be worth P7.4 million seized from Arnel Salapa, whom police tagged as a high value target, in a drug bust past 9 p.m. on Oct. 19, 2019. |Photo courtesy of Police Major Hendrix Bancoleta, chief Labangon Police Station

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A man tagged as a high-value target (HVT) was caught with  P7.4 million worth of suspected shabu in a buy-bust operation conducted by the Labangon Police Station of the Cebu City Police Office at Sitio Santo Niño, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, at around 9 p.m. today, Saturday, October 19, 2019.

Police Major Henrix Bacoleta, identified the suspect as Arnel Salapa Estor, 34, from Sitio Puntod, Barangay Alaska Mambaling, Cebu City.

According to Bancoleta, Estor was considered a big time drug dealer who had been under surveillance for about one weeks before the police caught him.

The suspect is now detained in at the Labangon police’s detention facility, said Bacoleta. /elb

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.