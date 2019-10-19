IN PHOTOS: Scenes from pawnshops, money changer shop heist inside Mandaue mall

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu, Philippines — Six unidentified armed men robbed a money changer shop and two pawnshops inside the Jcentre Mall in Barangay Bakilid, Mandaue City at past 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 19.

The robbers arrived on three motorcycles and disarmed the security guards detailed at the side entrance of the mall on their way to rob the pawnshops inside.

One of the robbers beat up a mall security guard with a gun and then fired a warning shot as the guard fell to the floor.

The robbers escaped on their bikes heading towards Barangay Maguikay.

Police responded and cordoned the crime scene.

Aside from the guard, no mall goers were hurt during the robbery.

Here are some scenes caught in photos of the pawnshop heist inside the mall.