IN PHOTOS: Scenes from pawnshops, money changer shop heist inside Mandaue mall

By: Norman Mendoza October 19,2019 - 10:49 PM

MANDAUE CITY,  Cebu, Philippines — Six unidentified armed men robbed a money changer shop and two pawnshops inside the Jcentre Mall in Barangay Bakilid, Mandaue City at past 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 19.

The robbers arrived on three motorcycles and disarmed the security guards detailed at the side entrance of the mall on their way to rob the pawnshops inside.

One of the robbers beat up a mall security guard with a gun and then fired a warning shot as the guard fell to the floor.

The robbers escaped on their bikes heading towards Barangay Maguikay.

Police responded and cordoned the crime scene. 

Aside from the guard, no mall goers were hurt during the robbery.

Paramedics attend to a security guard, who was beaten up by the robbers with a gun. |Norman Mendoza

 

Members of the Scene of the Crime Operatives take the escalator from the mall basement to the first floor of the JCentre Mall in Mandaue City, where the robbed pawnshops and money changer shop are located. |Norman Mendoza

 

Scene of the Crime Operatives (Soco) of the Mandaue City Police Office enter the mall where a daring heist occurred at past  7 p.m. on Oct. 19, 2019. |Norman Mendoza

 

Mall goers mill at the entrance of the JCentre Mall after pawnshops and a money changer shop were robbed inside the mall at past 7 p.m. on October 19.| Norman Mendoza

 

Mall goers wait outside as Mandaue City police cordon the first floor of the mall where the heist happened.| Norman Mendoza /dbs

 

