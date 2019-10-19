PresyoMerkado: Okra, the superfood

Okra is a superfood that is very rich in antioxidants, can help lower inflammation, and even aid in lowering heart disease risk and blood sugar!

Okra be eaten steamed, fried, and can also be a great addition to soups.

Do you know that farming okra is already a million-dollar industry in the Philippines? Okra farmers belonging to the Philippine Okra Producers & Exporters Association export fresh okra to countries like Japan.

One of the country’s leading exporter of okra and a member of the Philippine Okra Producers & Exporters Association, Jelfarm, describes one of the benefits of okra as a “supreme vegetable for those feeling weak, exhausted, suffering from depression, summer heat, heals ulcers, keeps joints limber & prevents stroke.”

Okra products have also been featured in several food expositions, such as in the 14th Philippine Food Expo held in April 2018 at the SMX Convention Center, Pasay City.

In Cebu City, like in many other parts of the country, okra is readily available.

You can buy okra at Carbon Public Market for only P60 per kilo./elb