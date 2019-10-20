Subangdaku Police Station chief: Mall robbers took P130M worth of jewelry, P6M cash

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu, Philippines —The robbers took P130 million worth of jewelry from four pawnshops and stole P6 million cash from a money changer during a mall heist inside a Mandaue City mall at past 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 19.

Police Captain Marvin Fegarido, Subangdaku Police Station chief, said in an interview with CDN Digital that the robbers broke the glass of the display tables and took the jewelry and cash from the money changer inside the JCentre Mall.

Fegarido said that the four pawnshops who lost millions worth of jewelry were Ginros Gem and Jewelry (P20 million), Oro China Wedding and Engagement Rings (P10 million), M Lhuillier Jewelers (P50 million), and Jay-Ann Jewelry (P50 million).

He also said that the IChange Money Forex, a money changer, lost P6 million cash from the robbers.

All these shops are located at the first floor of the mall.

Fegarido also said that they had already apprehended and identified nine persons involved in the robbery in Bogo City and Sogod town.

He said that four of the nine suspects including the alleged leader of the robbery group were killed when they resisted arrest on two separate incidents.

The three suspects who were among the seven arrested at past 11 p.m. at the wharf were shot dead after they tried to grab the firearms of their escorts bringing them to the Bogo Police Station detention cell from the Polambato wharf.

They were Philip Faburada, of legal age, from Tondo, Manila; Wilfredo Enguito, 47; and Kevin Andales, 25, of Lorenzotan, Tangub City, Misamis Occidental.

Glen Tairos, the alleged leader of the group, was killed in a shootout with police officers escorting another suspect arrested at a checkpoint in Sogod town at past 1 a.m. of October 20, 2019.

The other suspects, who were detained at the Bogo Police Station, are Roel Sumingit, 35, of Tangub City, Misamis Occidental; Jun Candelaria, 38, of Naga City, Bicol; Julivt Quirante, 43, of Tangub City, Misamis Occidental; Arnel Cimafranca, 38, of Tangub City, Misamis Occidental; and James Gomez, 44, of Ozamis City, Misamis Occidental.

Fegarido also said that they were also verifying reports that the robbery group had 15 members and were based in Ozamis City./dbs