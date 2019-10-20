‘Major revamp’ implemented in PNP
MANILA, Philippines — Lt. Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa, acting chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), has implemented a “massive revamp” in the organization as senior police officers retired from service.
The revamp covers positions in the PNP headquarters and at regional levels.
According to the PNP Public Information Office, the following officers were designated to the following posts, effective Oct. 20:
Maj. Gen. Mariel M. Magaway: director, Directorate for Intelligence
Maj. Gen. Amador V. Corpus: director, Human Resource and Doctrine Development
Brig. Gen. Joel Napoleon M. Colonel: acting director, Criminal and Investigation Detection Group
Brig. Gen. Leonardo M. Cesneros: officer in charge, Central Luzon Police Regional Office (PRO 3)
Brig. Gen. Nicerio D. Obaob: acting regional director, Mimaropa (PRO 4B)
Brig. Gen. Ferdinand O. Divina: acting regional director, Eastern Visayas (PRO 8)
Brig. Gen. Dionardo B. Carlos: acting director, Highway Patrol Group
Brig. Gen. Marcelo C. Morales: acting director, Police Security and Protection Group
Brig. Gen. Filmore B. Escobal: acting regional director, Davao (PRO 11)
Brig. Gen. Angelito A. Casimiro: acting regional director, Cagayan Valley (PRO 2)
Brig. Gen. Edward E. Carranza: acting director, Logistics Support Service
Brig. Gen. Vicente D. Danao Jr.: acting regional director, Calabarzon (PRO 4A)
Brig. Gen. Bernabe M. Balba: district director, Manila Police District
Brig. Gen. Arnel B. Escobal: acting director, Aviation Security Group
Brig. Gen. Anthony S. Alcañeses – acting regional director, Bicol (PRO 5)
Brig. Gen. Joselito M. Daniel: acting director, Police Community Affairs and Development Group
Brig. Gen. Rhodel O. Sermonia: deputy director, Directorate for Police Community Relations
Brig. Gen. Tomas C. Apolinario Jr.: deputy director, Directorate for Intelligenc
Brig. Gen. Albert Ignatius D. Ferro: acting deputy regional director for administration, Bicol (PRO 5)
Col. Romeo M. Caramat Jr.: acting director, Drug Enforcement Group
Col. Ronald O Lee: acting director, Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group
According to the PNP, the designations were endorsed by the PNP Senior Officers Placement and Promotion Board.
/atm
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.