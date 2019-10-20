‘Major revamp’ implemented in PNP

MANILA, Philippines — Lt. Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa, acting chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), has implemented a “massive revamp” in the organization as senior police officers retired from service.

The revamp covers positions in the PNP headquarters and at regional levels.

According to the PNP Public Information Office, the following officers were designated to the following posts, effective Oct. 20:

Maj. Gen. Mariel M. Magaway: director, Directorate for Intelligence

Maj. Gen. Amador V. Corpus: director, Human Resource and Doctrine Development

Brig. Gen. Joel Napoleon M. Colonel: acting director, Criminal and Investigation Detection Group

Brig. Gen. Leonardo M. Cesneros: officer in charge, Central Luzon Police Regional Office (PRO 3)

Brig. Gen. Nicerio D. Obaob: acting regional director, Mimaropa (PRO 4B)

Brig. Gen. Ferdinand O. Divina: acting regional director, Eastern Visayas (PRO 8)

Brig. Gen. Dionardo B. Carlos: acting director, Highway Patrol Group

Brig. Gen. Marcelo C. Morales: acting director, Police Security and Protection Group

Brig. Gen. Filmore B. Escobal: acting regional director, Davao (PRO 11)

Brig. Gen. Angelito A. Casimiro: acting regional director, Cagayan Valley (PRO 2)

Brig. Gen. Edward E. Carranza: acting director, Logistics Support Service

Brig. Gen. Vicente D. Danao Jr.: acting regional director, Calabarzon (PRO 4A)

Brig. Gen. Bernabe M. Balba: district director, Manila Police District

Brig. Gen. Arnel B. Escobal: acting director, Aviation Security Group

Brig. Gen. Anthony S. Alcañeses – acting regional director, Bicol (PRO 5)

Brig. Gen. Joselito M. Daniel: acting director, Police Community Affairs and Development Group

Brig. Gen. Rhodel O. Sermonia: deputy director, Directorate for Police Community Relations

Brig. Gen. Tomas C. Apolinario Jr.: deputy director, Directorate for Intelligenc

Brig. Gen. Albert Ignatius D. Ferro: acting deputy regional director for administration, Bicol (PRO 5)

Col. Romeo M. Caramat Jr.: acting director, Drug Enforcement Group

Col. Ronald O Lee: acting director, Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group

According to the PNP, the designations were endorsed by the PNP Senior Officers Placement and Promotion Board.

/atm