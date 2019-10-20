Following daring heist in JCentre Mall, Mayor Cortes tells establishments to beef up security

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes has called on establishment managers in the city to beef up their security following the daring robbery inside JCentre Mall on Saturday evening, October 19.

Cortes, in a statement sent to the media, said the establishments like malls and shopping centers in the city should also come up with an evacuation plan for their customers in case a similar situation would arise.

The mayor also encouraged the management of JCentre Mall “to fully cooperate with the authorities in the ongoing investigation of the incident.”

The robbers ransacked a money changer, a pawnshop and two jewelry stores located at the ground level of the mall.

The robbery, which was caught on cam by some mall-goers, also hurt one security personnel.

Nine suspects were arrested at the Polambato Port in Bogo City hours after the incident. Four of them, however, were killed in two separate incidents. The first three were killed after they tried to grab the gun of the police officers escorting them from the Polambato Port to the Bogo Police Station. The last one killed fired at police officers who were waiting to arrest him at the Polambato wharf, the police officers fire back killing the suspect.

Those who were killed were identified as Kevin Andales, 25; Wilfredo Enguito, 47; Philip Faborada; and Glenn Tairos, 47, whom the police believe to be the leader of the group. Tairos is from Talisay City, Cebu.

The others who were arrested are Roel Sumingit, 35; Jun Candelaria, 38; Julivy Quirante, 43; Arnel Cimafranca, 38; and James Gomez, 44.

Sumingit, Candelaria, Quirante, Cimafranca, and Andales are from Tangub City, Misamis Occidental. Gomez is from Ozamiz City, also in Misamis Occidental while Enguito is from Tondo in Manila.

Following this, Cortes said he will be calling for a meeting with the City Peace and Order Council to assess the security situation in the city.

Cortes also encouraged the residents in the area to be vigilant and report to the authorities if there were suspicious-looking persons in their areas.

“We ask all Mandauehanons to report any suspicious-looking persons to the proper authorities,” said Cortes./dbs